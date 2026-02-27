DATE ISSUED: Friday 27th February 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th February 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Cloudy, occasionally breezy and slightly hazy. Light rain is likely.

Tonight, through Saturday midday: Cloudy, occasionally breezy and slightly hazy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly to southeasterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 8 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high-pressure system will support occasionally breezy conditions across the area. Additionally, expect periodic showers tonight. Meanwhile, low concentrations of Saharan dust will affect visibility and air quality. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail. However, wave heights to peak near 7 feet tomorrow in eastern waters.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Cloudy Sl. Hazy & Ocnl. Breezy Scattered Showers Cloudy / Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy & Ocnl. Breezy Scattered Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Slightly Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Likely HIGH TEMP 28°C / 82°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:32 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2375