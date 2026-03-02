DATE ISSUED: Monday 2nd March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Cloudy at first, then becoming partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of low-level clouds drifting in the wind flow may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust is currently reducing both visibility and air quality across the area. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and exercise caution.

Slight to moderate seas will persist with waves peaking at 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Occasionally cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Occasionally Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Isolated Showers Likely Occasionally Cloudy Slight Hazy & Breezy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:30 AM 06:29 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:19 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2376