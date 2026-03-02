DATE ISSUED: Monday 2nd March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Cloudy at first, then becoming partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:30 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Pockets of low-level clouds drifting in the wind flow may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust is currently reducing both visibility and air quality across the area. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and exercise caution.
Slight to moderate seas will persist with waves peaking at 7 feet. Small craft operators and swimmers should be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Occasionally cloudy, breezy and slightly hazy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Isolated Showers Likely
|
Occasionally Cloudy
Slight Hazy & Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:30 AM
|
06:30 AM
|
06:29 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:19 PM
|
06:19 PM
|
06:19 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2376
View comments
Hide comments