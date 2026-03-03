DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 3rd March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (12:00 LST) 4th March 2026

…THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

Today: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers likely.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:29 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere and mostly moderate winds will persist. However, a surge of moisture will increase cloudiness and shower activity from tonight into tomorrow. Persons accessing vulnerable and flood-prone areas are advised to be vigilant as some of these showers may be heavy. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect the region. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant and exercise caution.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail. Small craft operators and swimmers should remain vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy, light haze, breezy and scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Likely Partly Cloudy / Cloudy, Light Haze, Breezy, Scattered Showers Occasionally Cloudy, Light Haze, Breezy, Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:30 AM 06:29 AM 06:28 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:19 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2378