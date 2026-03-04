DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable weather and breezy conditions will persist until tonight. Additionally, the concentration of Saharan dust continues to decrease. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain aware. Meanwhile, moisture levels will increase during the evening period and periodic showers are expected overnight.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet along the east coast. Small craft operators and swimmers should be aware.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy, and breezy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy & Slightly Hazy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:29 AM 06:28 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 06:19 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2379