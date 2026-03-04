DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Stable weather and breezy conditions will persist until tonight. Additionally, the concentration of Saharan dust continues to decrease. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain aware. Meanwhile, moisture levels will increase during the evening period and periodic showers are expected overnight.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet along the east coast. Small craft operators and swimmers should be aware.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:29 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:19 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2379
