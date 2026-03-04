PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 4th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 5th March 2026
 
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F              
Forecast Low:  24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:19 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze, at 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable weather and breezy conditions will persist until tonight. Additionally, the concentration of Saharan dust continues to decrease. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain aware. Meanwhile, moisture levels will increase during the evening period and periodic showers are expected overnight.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet along the east coast. Small craft operators and swimmers should be aware.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Variably cloudy, and breezy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Breezy & Slightly Hazy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:29 AM
06:28 AM
06:27 AM
SUNSET
06:19 PM
06:20 PM
06:20 PM

