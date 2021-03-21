DATE ISSUED: Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2021
WEATHER: This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Monday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS: Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
