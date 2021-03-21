Sunday, March 21, 2021
DATE ISSUED: Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

 

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2021 

 

WEATHER: This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Monday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

 

SYNOPSIS: Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

