VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) March 22, 2021

WEATHER: This afternoon through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Monday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: Low moisture levels and a relatively stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert