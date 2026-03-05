PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 5th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2026
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT …
WEATHER:
This afternoon & evening: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F              
Forecast Low:  24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Generally stable weather and breezy conditions will persist despite trade wind showers this evening and overnight.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet along the east coast. Wave heights may exceed 7 feet in open waters. Those with marine interests should be aware.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to ocnly rough   
WAVES/SWELLS:     3 – 8ft
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:28 AM
06:27 AM
06:27 AM
SUNSET
06:20 PM
06:20 PM
06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2380

