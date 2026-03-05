DATE ISSUED: Thursday 5th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2026

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT …

WEATHER:

This afternoon & evening: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally stable weather and breezy conditions will persist despite trade wind showers this evening and overnight.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet along the east coast. Wave heights may exceed 7 feet in open waters. Those with marine interests should be aware.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to ocnly rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 – 8ft

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Variably Cloudy Breezy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:28 AM 06:27 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2380