DATE ISSUED: Thursday 5th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2026
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT …
WEATHER:
Tonight, through Friday midday: Variably cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly, with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally stable weather and breezy conditions will persist despite trade wind showers this evening and overnight.
Slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail, with wave heights peaking near 7 feet along the east coast. Wave heights may exceed 7 feet in open waters. Those with marine interests should be aware.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to ocnly rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 – 8ft
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Variably Cloudy
Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:28 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2380
