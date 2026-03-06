BLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 6th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 7th March 2026

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

This evening through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions. Patches of moisture embedded in the winds will cause isolated showers particularly during the overnight hours.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:27 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2381