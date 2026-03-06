PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 6th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 7th March 2026
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
This evening through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions. Patches of moisture embedded in the winds will cause isolated showers particularly during the overnight hours.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAYvis FORECAST
 
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:27 AM
06:27 AM
06:26 AM
SUNSET
06:20 PM
06:20 PM
06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2381

