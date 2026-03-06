BLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Friday, 6th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 7th March 2026
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This evening through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze at 13 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain breezy conditions. Patches of moisture embedded in the winds will cause isolated showers particularly during the overnight hours.
Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:21 PM
