PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 9 March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10 March 2026
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM TUESDAY, 10 MARCH 2026…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F              
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Shallow pockets of moisture will cause brief showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, brisk winds will prevail.
Seas, currently peaking near 8 feet, are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to rough         
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers likely.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
 Isolated Showers likely
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:25 AM
06:24 AM
06:24 AM
SUNSET
06:21 PM
06:21 PM
06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2382

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY