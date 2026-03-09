DATE ISSUED: Monday, 9 March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10 March 2026

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM TUESDAY, 10 MARCH 2026…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Shallow pockets of moisture will cause brief showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, brisk winds will prevail.

Seas, currently peaking near 8 feet, are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers likely.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers likely Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:25 AM 06:24 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2382