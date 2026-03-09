DATE ISSUED: Monday, 9 March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 10 March 2026
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM TUESDAY, 10 MARCH 2026…
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to fresh breeze at 10 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
Shallow pockets of moisture will cause brief showers as they move across the region. Meanwhile, brisk winds will prevail.
Seas, currently peaking near 8 feet, are expected to gradually subside during the next 24 hours. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers likely
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:25 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2382
