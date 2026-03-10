DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 10th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th March 2026

…THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Occasionally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A high pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will account for isolated showers.

Seas are gradually improving. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Occasionally cloudy,

Breezy,

Isolated Showers Occasionally cloudy, Slightly Breezy,

Isolated Showers Occasionally cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:24 AM 06:23 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:21 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2383