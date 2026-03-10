DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 10th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 11th March 2026
…THE SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:24 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 10 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A high pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds across the region. Drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will account for isolated showers.
Seas are gradually improving. However, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to maintain caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Occasionally cloudy,
Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Occasionally cloudy,
Slightly Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Occasionally cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:24 AM
|
06:24 AM
|
06:23 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
|
06:22 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2383
View comments
Hide comments