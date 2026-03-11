DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 11th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 12th March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a low level trough will support showers across the area. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will prevail.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Occasionally Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,

Isolated Showers Occasionally Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:24 AM 06:23 AM 06:22 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2385