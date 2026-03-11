PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 11th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 12th March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Occasionally cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F
Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:23 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and instability associated with a low level trough will support showers across the area. Meanwhile, gentle to moderate winds will prevail.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Eugenio
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
    WEATHER
Occasionally Cloudy, Slightly Breezy,
 Isolated Showers
Occasionally Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
22°C / 72°F
24°C / 75°F
23°C / 73°F
SUNRISE
06:24 AM
06:23 AM
06:22 AM
SUNSET
06:21 PM
06:22 PM
06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2385

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY