PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14th March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will persist.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers likely.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers likely
Occasionally Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
23°C / 73°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:22 AM
06:21 AM
06:20 AM
SUNSET
06:22 PM
06:22 PM
06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2388

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