DATE ISSUED: Friday, 13th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 14th March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will persist.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers likely.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Variably Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers likely Occasionally Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:22 AM 06:21 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2388