DATE ISSUED: Monday March 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 23, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally fair.

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low moisture drifting across the local area is forecast to trigger a few brief showers.

Weak, long period northerly swells are expected to produce seas up to 7 feet during this forecast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1087