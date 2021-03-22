PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday March 22, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 23, 2021  

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Generally fair.  

Tonight through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.   

       

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F   

         

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.   

         

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph.   

         

SYNOPSIS:          

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is the dominant feature across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low moisture drifting across the local area is forecast to trigger a few brief showers.  

Weak, long period northerly swells are expected to produce seas up to 7 feet during this forecast. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.    

     SatSingle_vis_3.jpg

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet   

         

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.   

       

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.   

         

FORECASTER: Gordon  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1087

