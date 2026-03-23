DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th March 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to gentle breeze, from 4 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Stable weather conditions will dominate despite the likely isolated shower. Meanwhile, a light breeze will prevail.
Smooth to slight sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Smooth to slight
WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:14 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2394
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