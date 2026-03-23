DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to gentle breeze, from 4 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stable weather conditions will dominate despite the likely isolated shower. Meanwhile, a light breeze will prevail.

Smooth to slight sea conditions will persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Smooth to slight

WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:13 AM 06:12 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2394