PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 23rd March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 24th March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F              
Forecast Low:  25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeast, with a light to gentle breeze, from 4 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Stable weather conditions will dominate despite the likely isolated shower. Meanwhile, a light breeze will prevail.
Smooth to slight sea conditions will persist.
STATE OF THE SEA: Smooth to slight        
WAVES/SWELLS:    Up to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Fair / Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers possible
Partly Cloudy / Cloudy
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
29°C / 84°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
24°C / 75°F
24°C / 75°F
SUNRISE
06:14 AM
06:13 AM
06:12 AM
SUNSET
06:24 PM
06:24 PM
06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2394

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