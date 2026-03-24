DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 24th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th March 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, lingering moisture may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.
Slight sea conditions will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-day forecast
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:13 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:25 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2395
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