PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 24th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, lingering moisture may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.
Slight sea conditions will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-day forecast
vis
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
24°C / 75°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:13 AM
06:12 AM
06:12 AM
SUNSET
06:24 PM
06:24 PM
06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2395

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