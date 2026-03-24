DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 24th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 25th March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze at 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, lingering moisture may cause isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to gentle winds.

Slight sea conditions will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-day forecast

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:13 AM 06:12 AM 06:12 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2395