DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 26 March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27 March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Although fair-weather conditions will prevail, shallow patches of moisture may produce a brief shower at times. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze is expected throughout the weekend.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST