PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 26 March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27 March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Although fair-weather conditions will prevail, shallow patches of moisture may produce a brief shower at times. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze is expected throughout the weekend.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:12 AM
06:11 AM
06:10 AM
SUNSET
06:25 PM
06:25 PM
06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2397

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