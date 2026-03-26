DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 26 March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 27 March 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Although fair-weather conditions will prevail, shallow patches of moisture may produce a brief shower at times. Meanwhile, a light to moderate breeze is expected throughout the weekend.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:12 AM
|
06:11 AM
|
06:10 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2397
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