PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 27th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Available moisture and weak instability will account for brief isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
 WEATHER
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
HIGH TEMP
29°C / 84°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:11 AM
06:10 AM
06:09 AM
SUNSET
06:25 PM
06:25 PM
06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2398

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