DATE ISSUED: Friday, 27th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and weak instability will account for brief isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST