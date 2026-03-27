DATE ISSUED: Friday, 27th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 28th March 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze at 7 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture and weak instability will account for brief isolated showers across the region. Meanwhile, a high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:11 AM
|
06:10 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2398
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