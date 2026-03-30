PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 30th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 31st March 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F            Forecast Low:  24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, mostly moderate winds will persist.
Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate during the next 24 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy. Isolated showers are likely.
FORECASTER: Albert
 
3-DAY FORECAST  
vis
DAY  
Monday 
Tuesday 
Wednesday 
 WEATHER 
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Occasionally Breezy 
Isolated Showers Possible 
Fair / Partly Cloudy 
Occasionally Breezy 
Isolated Showers Possible 
Partly Cloudy 
Occasionally Breezy 
Isolated Showers 
HIGH TEMP 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
29°C / 84°F 
LOW TEMP 
24°C / 75°F 
24°C / 75°F 
25°C / 77°F 
SUNRISE 
06:08 AM 
06:08 AM 
06:07 AM 
SUNSET 
06:25 PM 
06:26 PM 
06:26 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2399

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