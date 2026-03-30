DATE ISSUED: Monday 30th March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 31st March 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, patches of low level clouds may cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, mostly moderate winds will persist.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate during the next 24 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and occasionally breezy. Isolated showers are likely.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Occasionally Breezy Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:08 AM 06:08 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:26 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2399