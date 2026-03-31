DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 31st March 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 1st April 2026

WEATHER: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and occasionally breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 8 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: A high pressure ridge will maintain gentle to moderate winds. Additionally, a low level trough will increase the likelihood of showers near the end of this forecast period.

Seas will continue to deteriorate during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2400