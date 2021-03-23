PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday March 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 24, 2021  

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.  

       

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F   

         

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.   

         

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.   

         

SYNOPSIS:          

The Atlantic high-pressure system is to generating light to gentle winds across the region. Additionally, a low-level trough will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period.  

Sea conditions are subsiding. Waves are forecast to peak up to 6 feet during this forecast period.  

     

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.   

       

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.   

         

FORECASTER: Gordon  

   

