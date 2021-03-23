DATE ISSUED: Tuesday March 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 24, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is to generating light to gentle winds across the region. Additionally, a low-level trough will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period.

Sea conditions are subsiding. Waves are forecast to peak up to 6 feet during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1088