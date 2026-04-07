DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 07 April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 08 April 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 12 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A somewhat stable atmosphere and mostly moderate winds will prevail. Meanwhile, drifting pockets of moisture may cause a brief shower at times across the local area. Additionally, a light concentration of Saharan dust may affect air quality and coastal visibility. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 5 feet, are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:02 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:27 PM
|
06:27 PM
|
06:28 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2403
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