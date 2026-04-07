PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 07 April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 08 April 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 12 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A somewhat stable atmosphere and mostly moderate winds will prevail. Meanwhile, drifting pockets of moisture may cause a brief shower at times across the local area. Additionally, a light concentration of Saharan dust may affect air quality and coastal visibility. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 5 feet, are expected through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Fair/Partly Cloudy,  
Light Haze,
Slightly Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:02 AM
06:01 AM
06:00 AM
SUNSET
06:27 PM
06:27 PM
06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2403

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