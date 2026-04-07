DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 07 April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 08 April 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and slightly breezy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze at 12 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A somewhat stable atmosphere and mostly moderate winds will prevail. Meanwhile, drifting pockets of moisture may cause a brief shower at times across the local area. Additionally, a light concentration of Saharan dust may affect air quality and coastal visibility. Those with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 5 feet, are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Slightly Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:01 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2403