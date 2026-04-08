PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 08 April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 09 April 2026

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze at 9 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A light concentration of Saharan dust is currently affecting air quality, people with allergies or respiratory conditions should take appropriate precautions. Additionally, pockets of moisture drifting with the wind could produce a few isolated showers.

Seas will remain slight over the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:28 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2404