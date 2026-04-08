PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 08 April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 09 April 2026
WEATHER:
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze at 9 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A light concentration of Saharan dust is currently affecting air quality, people with allergies or respiratory conditions should take appropriate precautions. Additionally, pockets of moisture drifting with the wind could produce a few isolated showers.
Seas will remain slight over the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:01 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:27 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2404
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