PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 08 April 2026 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 09 April 2026
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East to southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze at 9 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
A light concentration of Saharan dust is currently affecting air quality, people with allergies or respiratory conditions should take appropriate precautions. Additionally, pockets of moisture drifting with the wind could produce a few isolated showers.
Seas will remain slight over the next several days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight          WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
vis
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,  
Light Haze
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Shower possible
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
30°C / 86°F
LOW TEMP
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
25°C / 77°F
SUNRISE
06:01 AM
06:00 AM
06:00 AM
SUNSET
06:27 PM
06:28 PM
06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-2404

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY