DATE ISSUED: Wednesday March 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2021  

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

       

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F   

         

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.   

         

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.   

         

SYNOPSIS:          

A drier and more stable air mass has settled over the region, this will limit shower development over the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

         

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.   

       

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.   

         

FORECASTER: Pierre  

   

