DATE ISSUED: Wednesday March 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) March 25, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeast to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable air mass has settled over the region, this will limit shower development over the region. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1089