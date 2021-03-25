DATE ISSUED: Thursday March 25, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) March 26, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A gradually strengthening Atlantic high pressure-ridge will result in brisk winds across the region at least through the middle of next week. Additionally, despite an overall stable atmosphere, shallow pockets of moisture moving in the wind flow could still produce some briefs showers over St. Maarten.

Marine conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

