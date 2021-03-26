DATE ISSUED: Friday March 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 27, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers across the region. A strengthened Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1091