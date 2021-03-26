PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday March 26, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) March 27, 2021  

 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers.  

       

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F   

         

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.   

         

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.   

         

SYNOPSIS:          

Pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere will cause a few brief showers across the region.  A strengthened Atlantic high pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds.  

Seas will peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.    

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet   

         

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.   

       

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.   

         

FORECASTER: Albert  

   

