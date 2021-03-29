DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2021
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with some cloudy periods and brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A passing moisture surge may bring cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a relatively tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds through the next couple of days.
Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1093
