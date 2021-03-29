DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with some cloudy periods and brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A passing moisture surge may bring cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a relatively tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds through the next couple of days.

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1093