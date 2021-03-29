PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, March 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) March 30, 2021  

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with some cloudy periods and brief isolated showers possible.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 20 mph and occasional higher gusts.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A passing moisture surge may bring cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a relatively tight surface pressure gradient will maintain brisk winds through the next couple of days.   

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         
WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Connor  

   

