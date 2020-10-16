DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 17, 2020

WEATHER: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS: Lingering moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will account for cloudy periods, isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across the local area. Some showers may be moderate to heavy, therefore residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-961