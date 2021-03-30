DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) March 31, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 19 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate brisk winds during this forecast period. Pockets of moisture in this wind flow may cause isolated showers as they move across the region.

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1094