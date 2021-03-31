DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 12:00pm FRIDAY, APRIL 2ND…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 12 to 22 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient due to the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds for the next several of days. Meanwhile, a weak perturbation will move through the local area today, the increased moisture and instability will produce periods of cloudy skies and some isolated showers.

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1095