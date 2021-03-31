PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) April 01, 2021  

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 12:00pm FRIDAY, APRIL 2ND  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.  

Tonight through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.  

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
Tonight through Thursday midday: Northeast to east-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 12 to 22 mph and occasional higher gusts.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A tight pressure gradient due to the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain brisk winds for the next several of days. Meanwhile, a weak perturbation will move through the local area today, the increased moisture and instability will produce periods of cloudy skies and some isolated showers.  

Seas will continue to peak near 9 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet   

  SatSingle_vis.jpg  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre  

   

