DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 02, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 12:00pm FRIDAY, APRIL 2ND…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels, patches of low level clouds embedded in the trade winds may cause a few brief showers.

Seas are peaking at 8 feet but expected to gradually subside through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1096