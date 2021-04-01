PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 02, 2021  

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 12:00pm FRIDAY, APRIL 2ND  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers possible.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph and higher gusts possible.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels, patches of low level clouds embedded in the trade winds may cause a few brief showers.  

Seas are peaking at 8 feet but expected to gradually subside through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet   

    SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a brief shower possible.  

    

FORECASTER: Albert  

   

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1096

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY