PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, April 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) April 04, 2021  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.  

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             
Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Sunday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Additionally, the weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region.  

Seas are now peaking near 6 feet. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  SatSingle_vis.jpg

 

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1097

