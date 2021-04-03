DATE ISSUED: Saturday, April 03, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) April 04, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Additionally, the weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region.

Seas are now peaking near 6 feet. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1097