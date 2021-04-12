PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 13, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through tonight: Generally fair. 

Tuesday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Tuesday morning: East-northeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph. 

   

SYNOPSIS:    

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a dry and stable airmass will keep the chances of shower activity low through tonight.   

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

