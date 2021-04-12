DATE ISSUED: Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) April 13, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Generally fair.

Tuesday morning through midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday morning: East-northeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a dry and stable airmass will keep the chances of shower activity low through tonight.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1103