DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) April 14, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeast to south southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 03 to 10 mph, becoming lighter & variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A warm and moist southeasterly wind flow will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. Meanwhile, a weak Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Models are indicating that very fine particles of volcanic ash from the La Soufriere volcano may drift across the local area over the next couple of days. This volcanic ash may be combined with small concentrations of Saharan dust. Therefore, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1104