DATE ISSUED: Friday, April 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) April 17, 2021

WEATHER:

Remainder of today: Partly cloudy with slight haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 03 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain light winds across the region during this forecast period. Additionally, light amounts of moisture from a recent frontal boundary may trigger a few brief showers despite the presence of Saharan dust.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Based on model outputs, very fine particles of volcanic ash from the La Soufriere volcano could reach close to or possibly over the local area during the next few days. This volcanic ash may be combined with low concentrations of Saharan dust, further limiting visibility and affecting sensitive persons. Therefore, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with slight haze and a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1107