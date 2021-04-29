DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 30, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through tonight: Generally cloudy to overcast with isolated showers and possible thunder.
Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F
Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A mid- to upper-level trough will continue to enhance unsettled weather conditions across the local area today. Consequently, generally cloudy skies, isolated showers, and possible thunder is expected. A relatively drier atmosphere will limit the chance for showers on Friday.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the situation with La Soufriere volcano and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1115
View comments
Hide comments