DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 30, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through tonight: Generally cloudy to overcast with isolated showers and possible thunder. 

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F             
Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:    

A mid- to upper-level trough will continue to enhance unsettled weather conditions across the local area today. Consequently, generally cloudy skies, isolated showers, and possible thunder is expected. A relatively drier atmosphere will limit the chance for showers on Friday.   

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURES:  The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the situation with La Soufriere volcano and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

