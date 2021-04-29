DATE ISSUED: Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) April 30, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Generally cloudy to overcast with isolated showers and possible thunder.

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A mid- to upper-level trough will continue to enhance unsettled weather conditions across the local area today. Consequently, generally cloudy skies, isolated showers, and possible thunder is expected. A relatively drier atmosphere will limit the chance for showers on Friday.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the situation with La Soufriere volcano and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1115