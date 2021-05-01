DATE ISSUED: Saturday, May 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) May 02, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a weak surface trough will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the situation with La Soufriere volcano and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1116