DATE ISSUED: Saturday, May 01, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) May 02, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Sunday midday: East northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:    

Moisture associated with a weak surface trough will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.  

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the situation with La Soufriere volcano and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a local shower possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

  

