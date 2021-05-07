DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 07, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 08, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:35 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. Pockets of moisture embedded in the wind flow may cause brief showers.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1121