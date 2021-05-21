DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 22, 2021
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A light southeasterly wind flow will contribute to warm temperatures across most of the region. Meanwhile, lingering Saharan dust particles will maintain light hazy conditions today. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should continue to take the necessary precautions.
Seas are expected to peak near 6 feet through the next couple of days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1130
