DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 22, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A light southeasterly wind flow will contribute to warm temperatures across most of the region. Meanwhile, lingering Saharan dust particles will maintain light hazy conditions today. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should continue to take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to peak near 6 feet through the next couple of days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1130