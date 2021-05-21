PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, May 21, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) May 22, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a brief shower possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:40 P.M.                 
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

 SatSingle vis 

SYNOPSIS:    

A light southeasterly wind flow will contribute to warm temperatures across most of the region. Meanwhile, lingering Saharan dust particles will maintain light hazy conditions today. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should continue to take the necessary precautions.  

Seas are expected to peak near 6 feet through the next couple of days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

