DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 05, 2021 

  

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.  

  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F  

    

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.  

   

SYNOPSIS:     

Available moisture and weak instability associated with a mid to upper-level trough in the region will increase the likelihood of showers during this forecast period. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds across the region. 

Slight to moderate seas will prevail for the next several days.   

  

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.  

    

FORECASTER: Pierre 

   

