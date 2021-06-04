DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 05, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeast to east with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture and weak instability associated with a mid to upper-level trough in the region will increase the likelihood of showers during this forecast period. The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly moderate winds across the region.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1141