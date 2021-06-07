DATE ISSUED: Monday, June 07, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) June 08, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Cloudy and breezy with isolated passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:46 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a weak tropical wave approaching the local area coupled by instability due to an upper-level trough will cause cloudy skies and isolated passing showers throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the tight pressure gradient across the Caribbean region will continue to generate brisk winds through the next couple of days.

Moderate seas can be expected for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1142