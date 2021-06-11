DATE ISSUED: Friday, June 11, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) June 12, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 08 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

Tonight through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability associated with a persistent upper-level trough will continue to trigger isolated showers across the region. Additionally, light winds and daytime heating could lead to the formation of afternoon thunderstorms over the local area. Meanwhile, an influx of Saharan dust will produce hazy conditions and reduced visibility. Persons with respiratory illnesses and/or allergies should take the necessary precautions.

Seas have subsided, waves up to 5 feet are expected for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1146