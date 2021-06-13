DATE ISSUED: Sunday, June 13, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday morning (06:00 LST) June 14, 2021

WEATHER:

Today through Monday morning: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:48 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Monday morning: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge will promote a stable atmosphere across the local region and lower the chances of shower activity. A break in the concentrations of Saharan dust will improve visibility today, however another round of Saharan dust is expected to reach the region by Monday.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy and hazy with local showers possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1147