DATE ISSUED: Thursday, June 17, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) June 18, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6AM FRIDAY (JUNE 18)…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy, with isolated showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East to east-southeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 22 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching tropical wave will bring increased moisture and instability to the local region. This will result in a high chance of showers and a low chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. The tightened pressure gradient continues to generate brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, varying concentrations of Saharan dust should continue to restrict significant rainfall accumulations.

Seas up to 8 feet can be expected today. Wave action is forecast to decrease to 7 feet by tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1151