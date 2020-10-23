DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 23, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 24, 2020

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:45 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture associated with a weak tropical wave passing through the region will increase the chances for isolated showers across the local area.

Swells generated by Hurricane Epsilon will maintain rough seas for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: Hurricane Epsilon continues to move away from the local region. This system does not pose a direct threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-967