DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 02, 2021 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday evening (18:00 LST) July 03, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL

6 AM SATURDAY, JULY 03, 2021…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Saturday evening: Generally cloudy, and windy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Saturday evening: East to southeast with a fresh to strong breeze of 19 to 28 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Hurricane Elsa will continue to generate windy conditions and hazardous seas across the region. Additionally the outer bands will bring isolated showers and

a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Seas are expected to peak at 12 feet, therefore a small craft warning remains in effect for St. Maarten. Sea users and persons with interests along the coast should exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 8 to 12 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 5:00 PM (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Elsa was located about 270 miles south of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and higher gusts. The system is moving toward the west near 30 mph (48 km/h). On its forecast track, the center of Elsa is expected to be at its closest point, approximately 265 miles from St. Maarten this evening.

HURRICANE ELSA DOES NOT POSE A DIRECT THREAT TO ST. MAARTEN. THE METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT OF ST. MAARTEN WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THIS SYSTEM AND UPDATE THE PUBLIC ACCORDINGLY.

OUTLOOK through Sunday evening: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1162