PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, July 03, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday morning (06:00 LST) July 04, 2021

…THE SMALL CRAFT WARNING FOR ST. MAARTEN IS CANCELLED…

WEATHER:

Today through Sunday morning: Generally cloudy and breezy with a few brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:41 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Sunday morning: East to southeast with a moderate to fresh breeze of 16 to 23 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Hurricane Elsa is moving away from the northeastern Caribbean. Improvements in local weather conditions can be expected as a drier and stable airmass move into the area.

Marine conditions have subsided to moderate levels. Seas are forecast to peak at 7 feet. Consequently, the small craft warning for St. Maarten is discontinued. However, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 5:00 AM (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Elsa was located about 415 miles southwest of St. Maarten with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and higher gusts. This system is moving very quickly towards the west northwest, near

31 mph (50 km/h). On its forecast track, the center of Hurricane Elsa will continue to move further away from St. Maarten.

HURRICANE ELSA DOES NOT POSE A DIRECT THREAT TO ST. MAARTEN.

THE METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT OF ST. MAARTEN WILL CONTINUE TO UPDATE THE PUBLIC ACCORDINGLY.

OUTLOOK through Monday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

