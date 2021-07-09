DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 10, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight pressure gradient is producing brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.



OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1169