DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 09, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 10, 2021 

    

WEATHER:        

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

    

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F                Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F    

      

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                    Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:43 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to east with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:       

A tight pressure gradient is producing brisk winds across the region. Meanwhile, low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation during this forecast period.  

Seas are expected to peak at 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet  

                              

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
  

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

      

FORECASTER: Gordon 

     

