DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) July 15, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Effects of the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to produce gentle to moderate winds across the region. However, patches of clouds moving across the region may cause brief isolated showers. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will linger over the local area.

Seas are expected to be slight to moderate for the next several days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1175