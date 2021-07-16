PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 17, 2021 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible. 

Saturday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief passing shower possible.  

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:    

A weak tropical wave moving through the region, will slightly increase the chances of passing showers during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region. 

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to Moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

   SatSingle_vis.jpg

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.   

   

FORECASTER: Pierre 

  

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1177

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY