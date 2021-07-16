DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 16, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 17, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible.

Saturday morning through midday: Partly cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with a brief passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weak tropical wave moving through the region, will slightly increase the chances of passing showers during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds across the region.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1177