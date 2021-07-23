DATE ISSUED: Friday, July 23, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) July 24, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy becoming cloudy at times with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeast to east with a gentle to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Another weak tropical wave moving into the Eastern Caribbean will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers during this forecast period. Brisk winds and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will also affect the local area.

Moderate seas, with waves peaking up to 7 feet, are expected through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy, hazy, and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1181