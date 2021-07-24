DATE ISSUED: Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) July 25, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6:00 PM, SATURDAY, JULY 24TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Generally cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Sunday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will cause cloudiness, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period. Brisk winds and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will also affect the local area. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet today. Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

