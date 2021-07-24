PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, July 24, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Sunday midday (12:00 LST) July 25, 2021 

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL 6:00 PM, SATURDAY, JULY 24TH 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Sunday midday: Generally cloudy, hazy and breezy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. 

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Sunday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to fresh breeze of 12 to 20 mph and higher gusts possible. 

SatSingle vis

  

SYNOPSIS:    

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave will cause cloudiness, isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period. Brisk winds and varying concentrations of Saharan dust will also affect the local area. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. 

Seas are expected to peak at 8 feet today. Consequently, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough          WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet  

   

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Monday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with brief showers possible.  

   

FORECASTER: Albert 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1182

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY